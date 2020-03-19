|
|
|
Porter John Relf (JP) Sadly passed away on 6th March 2020, at Peterborough City Hospital,
aged 86 years.
Beloved husband to Brenda,
loving father to Martin and brother to Ann and the late Joan and Beryl.
John will be sadly missed by
his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 1st April 2020 at 1pm. Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers
may be made at the service for the Royal British Legion,
in John's memory.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough PE2 8RB
Tel: 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020