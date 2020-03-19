Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Stanground
Peterborough Road
Peterborough, Lincolnshire PE2 8RB
01733 426860
Resources
More Obituaries for John Porter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Porter

Notice Condolences

John Porter Notice
Porter John Relf (JP) Sadly passed away on 6th March 2020, at Peterborough City Hospital,
aged 86 years.

Beloved husband to Brenda,
loving father to Martin and brother to Ann and the late Joan and Beryl.
John will be sadly missed by
his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 1st April 2020 at 1pm. Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers
may be made at the service for the Royal British Legion,
in John's memory.

All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough PE2 8RB
Tel: 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -