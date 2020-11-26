Home

SHARPE John Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 20th November 2020,
aged 82 years.
A much loved brother of Win, uncle
to all his nephews and nieces and
a dear friend of Eric and Maggie.
Due to current circumstances, a private funeral service will take place on Wednesday 9th December at Peterborough Crematorium.
Floral tributes welcome and may be sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 26, 2020
