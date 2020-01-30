|
|
|
SNUSHALL John Richard Aged 89 years
of Peterborough,
formerly of Guyhirn.
Peacefully on 23 rd January 2020 whilst in Thorpe Hall Hospice, Peterborough.
Devoted husband of Leslie, loving father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him. He will be
sadly missed but forever in our
memories and always in our hearts.
A private family cremation followed
by a Service of Thanksgiving will take
place at St Kyneburgha Church, Castor
on Friday 14th February 2020 at 2pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations,
if desired, for 'Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice - Peterborough' may be given at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director,
38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech,
PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020