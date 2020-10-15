Home

Steels John Thomas Passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 7th October at
Peterborough City Hospital,
aged 85 years.
Now lovingly reunited
with his late wife Shirley.
Beloved father, father-in-law,
grandad and great grandad.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Due to the current circumstances
a funeral service will be held on
Monday 26th October at
Peterborough Crematorium
for close family only.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
Peterborough Road, Stanground,
Peterborough, PE2 8RB,
Tel: 01733 426860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020
