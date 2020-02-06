|
|
|
STRICKSON John Robert Aged 85 years.
Passed away peacefully at home
on 22nd January 2020.
Beloved husband of Pearl.
Much loved dad of
Andrew, Simon and Jeremy.
Also a loving father-in-law,
grandad and great-grandad.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Peter's Church, Yaxley
on Wednesday 19th February 2020
at 1.30pm, followed by interment
at Yaxley Cemetery.
No flowers please by request, donations if desired for
The British Heart Foundation,
Prostate Cancer and Marie Curie
may be made at the service.
Enquiries to M J Claypole
Funeral Directors, 3
7 Main Street,
Yaxley PE7 3LZ
Tel: 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020