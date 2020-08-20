|
TYERS John Thomas
(Jack) Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 6th August 2020 aged 94 years. Beloved Husband to Edna, he will be greatly missed and always remembered. Funeral service will take place on
25th August 2020 at 12.30pm at
St. Andrew's Church followed by the interment at Whittlesey Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Jack may be sent to The Children's Society. Any further enquiries to H.E.Bull & Son Funeral Directors, Tel:01733 203573
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020