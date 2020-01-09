|
|
|
Winsworth John George Passed away peacefully on
18th December 2019 aged 92 years.
Much loved dad, grandad and
great grandad, he will be sadly
missed by all who knew him.
The funeral service will take at
St Kyneburgha's Church, Castor on Thursday 16th January 2020
at 11:30am.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired may be made at the service for Parkinsons UK.
All enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeral care, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX
Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020