|
|
|
WOODS John Charles
'Woody' Peacefully passed away on
12th January 2020 aged 81 years. Devoted husband of Cynthia.
Much loved pops, dad, grandpa,
great grandpa and father in law
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 30th January, 1:00pm at
St Mary Magdalene Church,
Stilton followed by burial.
Family flowers only, but if desired, donations for the
Chandra Mistry Dialysis Unit (cheques payable to Leicester Hospitals Charity)
may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street,
Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020