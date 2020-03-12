|
STANGER Joseph Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
Monday 24th February 2020,
aged 81 years.
Devoted Husband of the late Liz.
Loving Dad of Corinne and Jim.
Loving Grandad of Charlotte, Emily, Rachel and Connor.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on
Friday 20th March 2020 at 2:30pm.
Flowers maybe sent to the
chapel of rest.
Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service for Alzheimer's.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 6LQ.
Tel: 01733 225770
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020