Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Stanger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Stanger

Notice Condolences

Joseph Stanger Notice
STANGER Joseph Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
Monday 24th February 2020,
aged 81 years.
Devoted Husband of the late Liz.
Loving Dad of Corinne and Jim.
Loving Grandad of Charlotte, Emily, Rachel and Connor.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on
Friday 20th March 2020 at 2:30pm.
Flowers maybe sent to the
chapel of rest.
Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service for Alzheimer's.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 6LQ.
Tel: 01733 225770
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -