Joy North Notice
NORTH Joy
(nee Bellamy) Passed away peacefully, with her loving family around her, at Peterborough City
Hospital on 30 th March 2020,
aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Bill, much loved mum of Barry, Val
and son-in-law, Ray, devoted nan of Rebecca and Nicola and will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
A private funeral service will take place today, Thursday 9 th April at Peterborough Crematorium. A
Celebration of Life Service will be held as soon as possible at St. Mary's Church, Farcet. Family flowers only
but donations if desired will be able to be given at the Celebration of Life Service. All enquiries to Smiths
Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733
347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2020
