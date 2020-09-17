|
|
|
CHAPMAN Joyce Mary Passed away peacefully on
7th September at
Peterborough City Hospital,
aged 94 years, formerly of
Aliwal Manor, Whittlesey and Coates. Much loved widow of George, mother of Stephen, mother-in-law of Moira, grandmother of Geoffrey and Rebecca and great-grandmother of Ava.
She will be missed by
all family and friends.
A private service will be held at
Fenland Crematorium on
Friday 2nd October at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, in memory of Joyce
will be gratefully accepted for
Aliwal Manor Comfort fund.
All enquiries to
H E Bull & Son Funeral Directors,
Whittlesey.
01733 203573.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2020