Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Chapman

Notice Condolences

Joyce Chapman Notice
CHAPMAN Joyce Mary Passed away peacefully on
7th September at
Peterborough City Hospital,
aged 94 years, formerly of
Aliwal Manor, Whittlesey and Coates. Much loved widow of George, mother of Stephen, mother-in-law of Moira, grandmother of Geoffrey and Rebecca and great-grandmother of Ava.
She will be missed by
all family and friends.
A private service will be held at
Fenland Crematorium on
Friday 2nd October at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, in memory of Joyce
will be gratefully accepted for
Aliwal Manor Comfort fund.
All enquiries to
H E Bull & Son Funeral Directors,
Whittlesey.
01733 203573.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -