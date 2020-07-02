|
|
|
DEDMAN Joyce Of Whittlesey passed away
on 24th June 2020 at
The Elms Nursing Home, Whittlesey, aged 93 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Roland, much loved Mum of Jennifer and the late John and a dear Mother-in-law, devoted Grandma and Great Grandma and friend of many.
Due to present circumstances a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in her memory for
March Museum may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent
Funeral Directors, City Road,
March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 2, 2020