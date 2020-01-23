|
|
|
Frisby Joyce Formerly known as Joyce Rogers, passed away peacefully at Park Vista Care Home on 31st December 2019, aged 92 years.
She will be sadly missed by her niece Anita and all who knew her.
The funeral service will take place at Peterbrough Crematorium
on Tuesday 28th January 2020
at 12 noon.
Donations to Alzheimers Society can be made at the service.
All enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020