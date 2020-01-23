|
HOTCHKIN Joyce
(Formerly Bane) Passed away peacefully on the 15th January 2020,
aged 91 years.
Loving wife of the late Brian Bane
and Walter Hotchkin.
Mother of Dennis and Russell
and the late Graham.
Also grandma and great grandma.
Will be missed by all the family.
The funeral service will take place at 1.30pm on Monday 10th February at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made at the service to Abbeygate Comfort Fund.
For any further enquiries please contact A. Coley & Son Funeral Directors on Tel:- 01733 211968.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020