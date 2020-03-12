Home

Smiths Funeral Directors
75 High Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
(01733) 347474
Joyce Jankovskis Notice
JANKOVSKIS Joyce Peacefully passed away at Peterborough City Hospital, on 27th February 2020, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Fred,
loving mother, nan and great nan who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 19th March, 10:30 am at
St John's Church, Stanground, followed by burial at Fletton Cemetery.
Family flowers only but if desired, donations may be given at the service for Macmillan Cancer Support or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020
