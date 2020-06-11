|
|
|
Johnson Joyce Mary
(née Gale) Passed away at
Peterborough City Hospital on
2nd June 2020, aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ron.
She will be sadly missed by family, friends and all who knew her.
Due to present circumstances,
a private funeral will take place on Wednesday 24th June 2020 at Helpston Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to www.macularsociety.org
All enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX. Telephone: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 11, 2020