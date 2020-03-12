Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Lenton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Lenton

Notice Condolences

Joyce Lenton Notice
Lenton Joyce Elizabeth Passed away peacefully at
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice
on Monday 2nd March 2020
aged 88 years.
Loving Mum of David, John and Jenny.
Will be greatly missed by
daughter-in-law Lorna and Erica.
Dearest Nan of Ian, Jake, Debbie and Leanne. Granny Gristle of
Lauren, Poppy and Dylan.
The Funeral Service will take place at
St Peter's Church, Yaxley on
Monday 23rd March at 10:15am followed by committal at
Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations may be made at the service, in lieu of flowers for
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.
All enquiries to
M.J. Claypole Funeral Directors,
37 Main Street, Yaxley, Peterborough PE7 3LZ. Tel: 01733 240252
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -