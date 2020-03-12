|
|
|
Lenton Joyce Elizabeth Passed away peacefully at
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice
on Monday 2nd March 2020
aged 88 years.
Loving Mum of David, John and Jenny.
Will be greatly missed by
daughter-in-law Lorna and Erica.
Dearest Nan of Ian, Jake, Debbie and Leanne. Granny Gristle of
Lauren, Poppy and Dylan.
The Funeral Service will take place at
St Peter's Church, Yaxley on
Monday 23rd March at 10:15am followed by committal at
Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations may be made at the service, in lieu of flowers for
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.
All enquiries to
M.J. Claypole Funeral Directors,
37 Main Street, Yaxley, Peterborough PE7 3LZ. Tel: 01733 240252
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020