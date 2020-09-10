|
Stimson Joyce May Passed away peacefully on
2nd September 2020 at
St Margaret's Residential Home,
aged 88 years.
Loving wife to the late Joe and cherished Mum to Lesley and Michael. Precious Nan to all her Grandchildren. The funeral service will be held privately for close family only.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be made in Joyce's memory for Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB
Tel: 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2020