Allen Judith (Judie) Passed away tragically at Peterborough City Hospital after a sudden illness on 3rd September 2020, aged 69 years.
Treasured wife of David Allen.
She will be missed beyond measure
by her husband, family, friends
and relations.
Due to Coronavirus restrictions,
the funeral service will be private and will take place on
Monday 28th September, 2.00pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Sue Ryder Hospice, Thorpe Hall.
Judie spent a lot of her time in the
last 30 years as a volunteer raising funds for this charity.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2020
