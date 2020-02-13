Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Judith King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith King

Notice Condolences

Judith King Notice
KING Judith
(nee Burton) 73, born in Folksworth, Peterborough, passed away at home in Horning, Norfolk,
on 31st January following a two year battle with kidney cancer.

The beloved wife and mother
is survived by husband Robert,
son Daniel and daughter Catherine.

Judith was a loyal and incredibly supportive wife to Robert,
diligent in her lifelong contribution to the family business, King Line Cottages.

She will be remembered for
easily making friends and
enjoying good conversation.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday 27th February, 1pm at
St Benedict's Church, Horning
and a wake afterwards
at Hotel Wroxham.
All welcome.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -