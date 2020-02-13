|
|
|
KING Judith
(nee Burton) 73, born in Folksworth, Peterborough, passed away at home in Horning, Norfolk,
on 31st January following a two year battle with kidney cancer.
The beloved wife and mother
is survived by husband Robert,
son Daniel and daughter Catherine.
Judith was a loyal and incredibly supportive wife to Robert,
diligent in her lifelong contribution to the family business, King Line Cottages.
She will be remembered for
easily making friends and
enjoying good conversation.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday 27th February, 1pm at
St Benedict's Church, Horning
and a wake afterwards
at Hotel Wroxham.
All welcome.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020