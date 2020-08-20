|
|
|
BARNETT Mrs June Aged 82 years.
Our dear Mum passed
away peacefully on the
11th August 2020,
she had suffered bravely and stoically for many years with a series of Illnesses but is now at last with
our Dad, her beloved Pete.
She was simply the best Mum
you could ask for to Rick and Sharon and welcomed their partners
Steve and Wendy into the family with her usual open and loving manner.
She doted on her Grandchildren Matthew, Rachael, James and Amie and was adored by them.
Her growing band of great grandchildren were her delight
and they delighted in their Ganny.
She will be terribly missed by all her family and the many great friends that she made through a lifetime of giving, helping and caring for other people.
The Funeral Service will be held at Peterborough crematorium on Tuesday the 25th of August 2020
at 1.30 PM Sadly due to Covid restrictions the funeral will be a
small family gathering only, as much
as Mum would have loved a crowd.
No black ties or misery,
just a moment to reflect on a
lovely person and a life well led.
No flowers by request but any donations welcomed for the
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice
contact details available through
M J Claypole Funeral Directors
Tel - 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020