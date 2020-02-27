|
JARVIS June Edith Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
15th February 2020, aged 84 years.
Loving mother of Linda and Paul, loving mother-in-law of Stephen, devoted
nan of Lauren and Kirsten, treasured sister of Ron, aunt of Gary and
Alison, and a dear friend of Dorothy.
The funeral service will take place
at Peterborough Crematorium
on 17th March at 1.00pm.
Flowers or donations to
Marie Curie welcome, if desired.
All enquiries to Central England
Co-operative, 51a High Street, Eye
01733 223455
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020