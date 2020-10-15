|
|
|
June Ridgway Former Mayoress of Peterborough,
passed away peacefully as
the sun rose
on 6th October 2020,
aged 91 years.
Beloved wife to Geoff, cherished mum of Robert and Paula, loving nan of Justyn, Zoe and Alex, and
great step nanny to Warren.
June will be greatly missed and always remembered in our hearts xx
The Celebration of Life will be private due to current circumstances. Donations, if desired, in memory of June for Sue Ryder, Thorpe Hall or Kidney Research UK may be sent to John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd,
31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD Tel. 01733 561128.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020