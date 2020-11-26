|
Savage June Irene Who died peacefully on the
14th November 2020. Aged 93.
Beloved mother of
Christopher, Martin and Nigel.
Due to current restrictions ,
the funeral service to be held at
St Marys Church, Whittlesey on Wednesday 2nd December at 2.15pm followed by the committal at
Fenland Crematorium, will be for close family only. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu , may be made if desired to the Alzheimer's Society.
All further enquiries to HE Bull and son, 61 Inhams Road, Whittlesey. PE7 1TT Telephone: 01733 203573
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 26, 2020