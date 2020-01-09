|
|
|
Osborne Kate (Kathleen) Passed away peacefully on 17th December 2019.
Sadly missed, love always Chris, Judith, John, Lisa,
Katie, Mark and Alex.
The funeral service will be held on Monday 13th January 2020 at
Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough, at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Cancer Research UK may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020