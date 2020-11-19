Home

Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Kathleen Betts Notice
Betts Kathleen
'Kathy' Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
10th November 2020, aged 77 years.
A much loved and missed mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Due to current circumstances a private funeral service will take place on Tuesday 1st December at
Peterborough Crematorium Chapel followed by burial at Eastfield Cemetery.
Floral tributes welcome and
may be sent care of
Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2020
