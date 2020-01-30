|
HILL Kathleen May Peacefully passed away on
January 16th 2020 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of Ronald, mother of two sons, Graham and Garry, sister to Dennis, sister-in-law of Sandra, mother-in-law of Dinah and Jayne and grandmother of Jason, Jennifer, Rebecca, Emilia and Lucinda.
Funeral service at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday
13th February at 1pm.
Family flowers only, donations to Macmillan Cancer Support may be given at the service or sent to
John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd,
31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020