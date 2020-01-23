|
UPFOLD Kathleen Irene Passed away peacefully at
Ashlynn Grange Care Home on
25th December 2019, aged 94 years.
Beloved Wife to the Late Eric,
loving Mother of Brenda and Lee, special Nan and Great-Grandmother.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on
Friday 31st January 2020 at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please by request.
Donations in lieu, if desired,
may be made at the service for
East of England Air Ambulance.
All further enquiries to be made to
Central England Co-Operative
Funeralcare, Bretton Centre,
Peterborough, PE3 8DU,
01733 942987
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020