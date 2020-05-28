Home

Brown Keith Frank Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on Monday 18th May 2020, aged 86 years old.

Beloved husband of Dorothy,
loving dad of Julie and Sarah and devoted brother of Alan.
Father in Law of Paul and Rob and
a very special Grandad of Libby, Alfie, Jack, Jaeda and Matthew.

The family kindly asks for no flowers.
Donations in lieu if desired to be made for Macmillan Cancer Support at Peterborough City Hospital /
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on May 28, 2020
