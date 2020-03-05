|
FARR Keith Frederick Sadly passed away on his
77th birthday, at Sue Ryder
on the 23rd February 2020.
Keith was surrounded by the love
of his family. The family would like to thank Reverend Sarah, Dr Graham
and all the staff at Sue Ryder
for all their loving care.
Devoted husband of Barbara.
Very much loved dad of Janice,
Angela, Shemina, Chris and Joyce.
Father-in-law of Mathew, Aubrey, Simon, Amanda and Andy.
Loving brother of Kath. Also a wonderful grandad, great grandad
and foster dad to many.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Peter's Church Yaxley on
Thursday 12th March 2020 at 1.45pm, followed by cremation
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Everyone is welcome to attend the service. No flowers please by request, donations if desired for
Sue Ryder Care, Thorpe Hall Hospice, Peterborough may
be made at the service.
Enquiries to
M J Claypole Funeral Directors,
37 Main Street, Yaxley, PE7 3LZ.
Tel: 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020