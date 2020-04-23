|
|
|
RICHARDSON Keith Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
Easter Day, 12th April 2020,
aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of the late Barbara, much loved father of Wendy, Giles,
Alice (Lally) and Lucy, and
grandpa to his six grandchildren.
Private family service to take place on Friday 24th April at St Botolph's Church, Longthorpe. Family flowers only, with donations later in the year at a service
to celebrate Keith's life.
Enquiries may be made to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020