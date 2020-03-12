|
BROWN Ken Died after a short illness,
having just reached his 90th birthday.
He will be greatly missed by his friends and loving family, Rosemary,
Andrew and Kim, Adrian and Carol, Abigail, Ashley and Oliver.
For nearly 30 years he was
the Deputy Headmaster of
St John Fisher School, many of
his ex pupils will remember him,
he was known to be strict but fair,
but their welfare and the
fulfilment of their potential
was the focus of his career.
There will be a requiem Mass for him at 11am at St Peter & All Souls Church
on Thursday 26th March
followed by committal at
Peterborough Crematorium.
No flowers by request please.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020