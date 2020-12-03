Home

John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd
31 Dogsthorpe Road
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 3AD
01733 561128
Kenneth Bellamy

Kenneth Bellamy Notice
BELLAMY Kenneth Passed away peacefully
at home on 27th November 2020,
aged 86 years.
Loving husband of the late Betty, beloved Father of Cyril and cherished Grandfather of Shannon and Liam. Kenneth will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Due to current funeral restrictions, attendance is by invitation only.
Donations, in memory, if desired to British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to
John Lucas
Funeral Directors Ltd
Tel. 01733 561128
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2020
