Clements Kenneth William Passed away at
Peterborough City Hospital on
22nd March 2020, aged 82 years.
Loving husband to Anna,
father to Neil and Adrian,
father-in-law to Kirsty and Sue,
grandfather to Grant, Megan and Lewis and brother to Don and Sue.
Due to the current circumstances the funeral service is for close family only. Donations may be made in
Ken's memory, if desired,
to The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
Central England Co-operative,
Stanground 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 2, 2020