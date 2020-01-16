|
|
|
Pridmore Kenneth James
Ken Passed away suddenly on
28th December 2019,
aged 85 years.
Loving brother, brother-in-law
and uncle to many.
Ken will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at The Methodist Chapel, Elton on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 11.30am followed by interment
at Elton Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be made at the service in Ken's memory to
Elton Methodist Church.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative Funeralcare,
Fitzwilliam Street,
Peterborough, PE1 2RX,
Tel:- 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020