|
|
|
FITZJOHN Leonard 'Len' Passed away on 4th January 2020 aged 90 years.
Will be sadly missed by all his children, granchildren, great-granchildren, great great gran-children and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St.Mary's Church, Whittlesey on Tuesday 4th February 2020 at 11.00am followed by committal at
Peterborough crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations can be made for
Dementia UK and Alzheimers Society at the Church service. Further enquries to H.E.Bull & Son Funeral Directors, 61 Inhams Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1TT. Tel:01733 203573
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020