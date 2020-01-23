Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Fitzjohn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Fitzjohn

Notice Condolences

Leonard Fitzjohn Notice
FITZJOHN Leonard 'Len' Passed away on 4th January 2020 aged 90 years.
Will be sadly missed by all his children, granchildren, great-granchildren, great great gran-children and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St.Mary's Church, Whittlesey on Tuesday 4th February 2020 at 11.00am followed by committal at
Peterborough crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations can be made for
Dementia UK and Alzheimers Society at the Church service. Further enquries to H.E.Bull & Son Funeral Directors, 61 Inhams Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1TT. Tel:01733 203573
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -