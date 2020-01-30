|
|
|
Fitzjohn Leonard 'Len' Passed away on 4th January 2020, aged 90 years.
Will be sadly missed by all his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Mary's Church, Whittlesey on Tuesday 4th February 2020 at 2.30pm, followed by committal at
Peterborough Crematorium at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please
but donations can be made for
Dementia UK and Alzheimer's Society at the Church service.
Further enquiries to H. E. Bull & Son Funeral Directors, 61 Inhams Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1TT. Tel: 01733 203573
H. E. Bull & Son would like to apologise for the error regarding the funeral service times and for the inconvenience caused to all.
