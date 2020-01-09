|
|
|
MALKIN Leonard Passed away peacefully on 17th December after a short illness, age 82.
He will be greatly missed by partner Karen, daughters Karen and Lynn, son Thomas, step daughters Amy and Kathryn, grandchildren Daniel, Catherine, Christopher, Laura, Sophie, Oliver, Keira, Oscar, Zachary, Darcy and Evie and great grandsons Theo
and Dexter and all the family.
The funeral will be held on
10th January 2020 at 12:00 at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations to Hospital at Home.
Any inquires to Coop Funeralcare,
10 High St, Eye 01733 222501
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020