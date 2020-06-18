|
Scotcher Lilian Maud Passed away peacefully at Ashlynn Grange Care Home on Wednesday 10th June 2020, aged 88 years.
Devoted Wife to the late Frederick; Mother to Paul, Steven, Gary and Ruth; Mother-in-Law to Jim and Lydmyla; Grandmother to Craig and Mia, Adam and Harriet, Sophie and Giuliana,
Oliver, Joanna and Claire, Jack, Tom, Cassandra and Joe, James, Sarah, Rebecca, Richard and Albert;
and Great-Grandmother to
Grace, Bella, Olivia, Sienna, Eska, Aurora, Ellie and Thomas.
Too dearly loved to ever be forgotten.
Family flowers only please.
Due to current restrictions on
social gatherings, a reduced
Funeral Service is taking place at Peterborough Crematorium, on Wednesday 24th June at 2pm.
If desired, donations may be made
in lieu of attendance, in Lilian's memory, to Dementia UK.
Any enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366.
