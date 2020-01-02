|
BRADLEY Loraine Passed away peacefully,
with her daughters by her side on 19th December 2019, aged 74 years.
Now lovingly reunited with her
late Husband, Brad.
Special Mum to Sarah and Emma
and Father in law to Colin and Jon.
Also loving Nanna to
Ben, Sam and Tom.
Loraine will be greatly missed by
all her family and many friends.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 13th January, at 1.30pm,
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for either the Kidney Foundation or NSPCC for which a
box will be provided at the service.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020