|
|
|
JOHN Mabel Joyce Known to family and friends as Joyce, died at a care home in Colchester on
Monday 27th April, a few weeks
short of her 92nd birthday.
Joyce lived in Church Street Werrington and leaves four children, Chris from her first marriage and Nick, Lis and Rob from a 2nd Marriage.
She also leaves two granddaughters Eleanor and Mia.
She will be dearly missed by all.
A private ceremony will be held at Enfield Crematorium, May 21st .
All will be welcome to a memorial service at a date after lockdown.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on May 14, 2020