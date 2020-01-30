|
|
|
ODAIN Mable Peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on 19th January 2020 at Peterborough City Hospital,
aged 82 years.
Devoted wife of the late Neville.
Loving mother to Alva, Kenny and Norma. Caring grandma,
who was an amazing lady and
will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mark's Church, Lincoln Road, on Friday 7th February at 9:00am
followed by burial at Eastfield Cemetery. Donations can be given at the service for The Salvation Army
or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020