GAUNT Madaline Eunice Passed away peacefully,
with her daughter Sheridan and granddaughter Chantelle,
by her side on 6th July 2020 at
Park Vista Nursing Home,
aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alan,
loving mummy to Sheridan, Geoffrey and the late Barry and a
treasured nanny to
Chantelle, Elisha and Samantha.
Madaline will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Private funeral service.
All enquiries to
John Lucas Funeral Directors
01733 561128.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 16, 2020