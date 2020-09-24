|
|
|
McSHANE
Madelein Passed away on
14th September 2020, aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Hugh McShane, dearest mother of Rhona, Stephanie, Amanda and Paul. Mother-in-law of Andy, David and Tony.
Loving grandmother of Lisa, Rachael, Emma, Aimee, Sarah and Michael
and great grandmother of
Erin, Nina, Eoghan, Charlie,
Lily, Theo, Enya and Nile.
The funeral service will take place at 11.00am on Friday 2nd October 2020
at St Oswald's RC Church,
Walton followed by committal at
Peterborough Crematorium.
Flowers may be sent to
Central England Co-operative
Funeral Service, Fitzwilliam St,
Peterborough, PE1 2RX. Tel: 01733 763366 along with any enquiries.
Alternatively, donations may be
given in Madelein's memory
to St Oswald's RC Church.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 24, 2020