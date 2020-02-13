|
|
|
Fletcher Malcolm Died suddenly on
23rd January 2020.
Beloved husband of Sandra, father to Karen, father-in-law
to Andrew and brother-in-law
to Mick and Pat.
Malc worked at Perkins Engines for over 40 years and will be sadly missed
by all his friends and family.
The funeral will be at
Peterborough Crematorium on
Wednesday 19th February at 1.30pm with a gathering after at Mattoni in Eye.
Flowers from family only with donations in the loving memory of
Malc Fletcher to Elliott's Army
https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/victoria-lawrence-1
