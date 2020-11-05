Home

Malcolm Shelton

Malcolm Shelton Notice
SHELTON Malcolm John passed away peacefully
on Sunday 25th October 2020 at
The Maltings Care Home.
Dearly beloved husband of Lesley Anne. Dearest father of Clare, Deborah, Jonathan and James.
Loving grandad of Mariam, Sophia, Francesca and Felicity.
Due to current circumstances a small private service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium at 2pm on Monday 9th November.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, in memory of
Malcolm for Dementia Research UK may be sent to John Lucas Funeral
Directors Limited, 31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough PE1 3AD or telephone
01733 561128.
"What's in our Heart
is not lost in Death".
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2020
