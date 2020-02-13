|
WHITBY Malcolm Of Spalding, passed away
peacefully at his home on
Tuesday 28th January 2020,
aged 71 years.
Much loved husband of Gill,
dearly loved dad of Shawn, Katrina and Nathan, a devoted grandad
to Elizabeth, Danielle, Abigail and Thomas, great grandad of Luca,
Macie, Noah, Frazier and Parker.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service at St Paul's Church, Fulney, Spalding on
Thursday 27th February at 1pm,
followed by burial in
Spalding Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Enquiries to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys)
St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs,
PE11 1JD. Tel 01775 723199
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020