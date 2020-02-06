|
INGRAM Margaret (Peggy)
nee BLACKWELL Passed peacefully away on
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 at
St Margaret's Care Home, Peterborough.
Wife to the late Douglas Ingram and sister to David & Peter Blackwell,
& the late Ken, Joan and John.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on the 19th February at 1pm.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative
Funeral Service, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020