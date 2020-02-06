Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Ingram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ingram

Notice Condolences

Margaret Ingram Notice
INGRAM Margaret (Peggy)
nee BLACKWELL Passed peacefully away on
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 at
St Margaret's Care Home, Peterborough.
Wife to the late Douglas Ingram and sister to David & Peter Blackwell,
& the late Ken, Joan and John.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on the 19th February at 1pm.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative
Funeral Service, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -