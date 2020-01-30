|
|
|
Johns Margaret Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
15th January 2020,
aged 91 years.
Loving Mum of Michael, Richard and Dianne. Devoted Sister of Ann.
Devoted Nanny to grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 11th February 2020
at 12:00pm.
Flowers may be sent to the chapel of rest. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service to
Help the Aged.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 6LQ. Tel:- 01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020